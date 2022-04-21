ECHL Transactions - April 21
April 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 21, 2022:
Trois-Rivières:
Add Sebastien Lefebvre, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster
Delete Arturs Silovs, G recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Wheeling:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster
