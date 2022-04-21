ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Reading's Brennan Saulnier has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #A-1, Maine at Reading, on April 20.

Saulnier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 12:24 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Saulnier will miss Reading's playoff game vs. Reading on April 22.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

