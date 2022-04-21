Division Semifinal Game 1 Preview: Atlanta at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Game 1 of the Division Semifinal round between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Jacksonville Icemen begins tonight in Florida. The Gladiators owned the series during the regular season with a 7-3-0-1 record against the Icemen.

Game 1: Apr. 21 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - 7:00 PM

Game 2: Apr. 22 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - 7:00 PM

Game 3: Apr. 27 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - 7:00 PM

Game 4: Apr. 28 - Atlanta @ Jacksonville - 7:00 PM

*Game 5: May 1 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - TBD

*Game 6: May 2 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM

*Game 7: May 4 - Jacksonville @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM

*If necessary

Scouting the Icemen

Jacksonville won their last two games of the regular season but only claimed victory four times in their last 10 games. Abbott Girduckis has been providing offense as of late for the Icemen with points in four of his last five games. Craig Martin led the way during the regular season with 60 points (25G-35A). Goaltender Francois Brassard was named a 2021-22 All-ECHL First Team selection with a 19-9-2-1 record, 2.19 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage.

The Icemen finished as the top defensive team in the ECHL and allowed just 185 goals overall and 2.57 goals against per game. Jacksonville's 40 wins and 85 points this season both set club records.

Last Time Out

Atlanta fell 5-3 to the Florida Everblades in the last regular season game on Apr. 16. The Glads led 2-0 in the third after Derek Nesbitt's power-play tally but could not hold off the Everblades' surge.

Last Meeting

The Gladiators downed the Icemen 5-3 back in Duluth the last time these two teams met. Eric Neiley recorded a hat trick for Atlanta, and Derek Nesbitt turned in a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Pyle Wins 2021-22 John Brophy Award

The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Jeff Pyle was named the recipient of the 2021-22 John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year. Pyle is the second Gladiators coach to win the award but the first Gladiators coach to win sole possession of the mantle. John Wroblewski was named a co-recipient of the ECHL's Coach of the Year award following the 2011-12 season.

Playoff Experience

Derek Nesbitt by far owns the most Kelly Cup Playoff experience amongst the Gladiators. The 40-year-old captain has seen action in 47 ECHL postseason games and has gathered 37 points (17G-20A). 21 of those games and 15 of those points (8G-7A) came with the Gladiators. Nesbitt played in 22 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Idaho Steelheads en route to a 2007 Kelly Cup Championship. He also appeared in four Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Toledo Walleye in 2010. Since rejoining Atlanta in 2015, Nesbitt has only appeared in four postseason games with the Gladiators. 17 players on Atlanta's playoff roster have no Kelly Cup Playoff experience.

Career Years

Cody Sylvester set North American career highs in goals (26), assists (30), and points (56). Tim Davison has also set new pro personal bests in goals (7), assists (33), and points (40). Kameron Kielly has set new career highs in goals (15), assists (22), and points (37). Hugo Roy has a new career high in goals (21) and points (30). Mike Turner has a new career best in assists (8) and points (12). Josh Thrower now owns new career highs in assists (9) and points (9). Greg Campbell has set a new career high in goals (2) and points (7). Goaltender Chris Nell has tabbed new career highs in shutouts (2) and wins (16).

--

WHEN: Thursday, Apr. 21 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

