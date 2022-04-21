Brassard Receives ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award

April 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack are proud to announce that Francois Brassard of the Jacksonville Icemen is the recipient of the ECHL's Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award for 2021-22.

The Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is named in honor of Nick Vitucci, who was part of the first-ever induction class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Vitucci enjoyed a 26-year association with the League, beginning in the inaugural season of 1988-89 when he backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Riley Cup title, the first of his ECHL-record five championships, and received the Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.

Keith Petruzzelli of Newfoundland finished second, followed by Toledo's Billy Christopoulos, Brad Barone of Orlando and Florida's Parker Gahagen.

The winner of the Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.

Brassard, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 19-9-3 with one shutout in 31 appearances for the Icemen. He led the ECHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and was tied for 11th with a .911 save percentage. Brassard allowed two goals or less in 20 of his 31 appearances.

Under contract to Hartford of the American Hockey League, Brassard has also seen action in three games for the Wolf Pack this season. Overall, he has appeared in 60 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Wheeling and Maine posting a record of 30-23-5 with one shutout, a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen

2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades

2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees

The Icemen open the playoff tonight for Game 1 of the South Division Semfinals beginning at 7:00 p.m.

#2 Atlanta Gladiators vs. #3 Jacksonville Icemen (Best-of Seven Series)

Game 1: Thursday, April 21, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena) Game 2: Friday, April 22, Atlanta at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 27, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena) Game 4: Thursday, April 28, Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena) Game 5: Sunday, May 1, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **

Game 6: Monday, May 2, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **

Game 7: Wednesday, May 4, Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena) **

**If Necessary

Fans may also catch the all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV

The 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Bold City Tattoo.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.