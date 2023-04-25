Toledo's Road Success Continues into the Postseason with Game Three Win in Indy

April 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - After a historic record-setting season on the road, the Walleye saw that success carry into the postseason tonight with another 4-1 win over Indy to take a 3-0 series lead.

What Happened:

Leading the series two games to none, the Walleye headed into the night preparing for a fired-up Indy team. It was a tight matchup in the opening period with no scoring and an 8-7 shot advantage going to the Fuel. Indy picked up two penalties just 51 seconds apart to put give Toledo the 5-on-3 man advantage for just over a minute, but the Fuel held their own on the penalty kill.

Just over a minute into period two, Brandon Hawkins got the first Toledo penalty for roughing. Almost five minutes after returning to full strength, Sam Craggs opened up the scoring as he received a long pass from Brett McKenzie and finished top shelf on Indy's Mitchell Weeks. Seth Barton tallied the second assist on the equal-strength goal. After Ross MacDougall headed to the Fuel box with a holding penalty, Trenton Bliss made it 2-0 on the Toledo power play with the assistance of Gordie Green and Kirill Tyutyayev. Later in the period, Toledo's Gordi Myer and Indy's Max Golod dropped the gloves behind the Walleye net to pick up matching fighting majors. After 40 minutes, shots were tied at 22.

Just 1:26 into the third period, Chad Yetman got the Fuel on the board to make it 2-1 in favor of the Walleye. Indy got their second power play of the night at 6:32 when Kirill Tyutyayev picked up a slashing penalty. 52 seconds into the Walleye penalty kill, Andrew Sturtz fired the puck from the slot for a shorthanded marker that restored Toledo's two-goal lead. Sam Craggs and Gordi Myer picked up the assists. The final Toledo penalty went to Andrew Sturtz for elbowing at the 11:07 mark, but the Walleye fought to end the night 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Donovan Sebrango sealed the deal as he released the puck from the Toledo zone for the empty-netter. Kirill Tyutyayev and Charlie Curti grabbed the assists on the final Walleye goal. Despite being outshot 29-27, Toledo took game three by a score of 4-1.

Speed Stats:

Toledo has scored four goals in each of their three wins over Indy throughout the series. In total, the Walleye have outscored the Fuel 12-4.

Sebastian Cossa earned his second straight playoff win with 28 saves.

Sam Craggs had himself a night, picking up his first two pro playoff points in the form of a goal and an assist.

Trenton Bliss made it three straight games with a power play goal tonight. The rookie forward leads Toledo in playoff scoring with five points (3G, 2A).

Trenton Bliss (3G, 2A), Seth Barton (1G, 3A), and Charlie Curti (3A) currently ride three-game point streaks as they have all picked up at least a point in each of Toledo's three playoff games thus far.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - S. Craggs (1G, 1A)

2) TOL - S. Cossa (28 SVS)

3) TOL - K. Tyutyayev (2A)

Up Next:

Game four will take place on Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.