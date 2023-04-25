ECHL Transactions - April 25

April 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 25, 2023:

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

Delete Drake Rymsha, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Vinnell, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve

Delete Pat Nagle, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Derek Daschke, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.