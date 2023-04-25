ECHL Transactions - April 25
April 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 25, 2023:
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve
Delete Drake Rymsha, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Vinnell, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve
Delete Pat Nagle, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Derek Daschke, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve
