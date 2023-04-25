Royals Lead Series 2-1, Host Playoff Watch Party at Saucony Creek for Game 4

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a best-of-seven series for the second consecutive season against the Maine Mariners on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals hold a 2-1 series lead over the Mariners after falling in their previous game on Monday, April 24, in overtime, 4-3. The loss follows victories in games one and two at home on Friday, April 21, 2-1, and Saturday, April 22, 5-3.

The Royals will be holding a Game 4 Playoff Watch Party in Reading at the Saucony Creek Franklin Station Brewpub.Enjoy great food, drink and a live feed of the playoff action amongst the best fans in the league!

For times and dates of the full first round playoff schedule, visit royals hockey.com/playoffs.

Royals vs. Mariners Game 4 Preview:

The Royals fell in their first Kelly Cup Playoff overtime game since the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The first road game of the series fir Reading featured a 46 save outing by Pat Nagle and multi-point game from Garrett McFadden (2a). François Brassard's 36 saves and Alex-Olivier Voyer's overtime game-winning goal earned the third-straight win for the home team in the payoff series.

The Royals converted on their home-ice advantage earned as the second place team in the North Division in the regular season with victories in game one and two on home ice. Reading prevailed in a defensively dominated game one on Friday, April 21, 2-1, before defeating the Mariners on Saturday, April 22, 5-3.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 24-11-1 against the Mariners, including their 6-2 playoff record over Maine. Reading defeated Maine in six games in their lone playoff series played out in the North Division Semifinal series of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Regular Season Recap:

In the regular season, the Royals held a 4-2-0 record against Maine and outscored the Mariners 21-16 in their six meetings. Reading fell to Maine in their season series finale on January 16 at Santander Arena, 4-2 after having previously edged out a 6-5 victory over the Mariners at home on December 21.

The Royals earned their first of two shutout victories over an opponent this season against Maine on November 25 at Cross Insurance Arena. The shutout win for Pat Nagle was the finale of a two-game series which the Royals and Mariners split.

Jacob Gaucher led the Royals in the regular season series with four goals and Mason Millman had a team-leading eight points (1g-7a). Patrick Shea was the Mariners top scorer against Reading with seven goals and 10 points and a hat trick earned in the season series finale on January 16.

Reading (88 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals clinched second place in the North Division with a one-point lead over the Maine Mariners (87 pts) in the standings. Maine finished in third in the North Division and seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 42-27-2-1 record.

A few Royals hold distinguished rankings in the Kelly Cup Playoffs through the opening two games of the series:

Player Rankings (Kelly Cup Playoffs):

Forward Max Newton leads all skaters in shots on goal (16)

Newton is tied for fourth among rookies in points (3)

Captain Garrett McFadden leads all defensemen in assists

McFadden is tied for first among defensemen in points (4)

Defensemen Mason Millman is tied for first among defensemen in shots on goal (9)

Goalie Pat Nagle is first among goalies in saves (102) and minutes played (195)

Nagle is tied for first among goalies in wins (2)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

