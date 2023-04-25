Mandolese shuts down Kansas City

Allen Americans react after Jack Combs' overtime goal beats Kansas City

(Allen Americans, Credit: David Rainey) Allen Americans react after Jack Combs' overtime goal beats Kansas City(Allen Americans, Credit: David Rainey)

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), won an overtime thriller on Monday night in Kansas City 1-0, behind a 27-save performance by goalie Kevin Mandolese.

The game remained scoreless through 60 minutes of action with both goaltenders shining. Kansas City outshot the Americans 9-7 in the first period but was unable to score on three power play opportunities in the first 10 minutes of the game and was held to just two shots on net.

The Americans were the better team in the third period,especially late in the final frame. The Americans kept Kansas City pinned in their own end in the final couple minutes. The Americans had some great chances to win it in regulation including a blast off the crossbar from Colton Hargrove in the final seconds.

It wouldn't take long in overtime as Jack Combs scored his second of the playoffs at the 4:23 mark to give the Americans the 1-0 victory and headed home with a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the series is on Friday night in Allen at 7:05 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Jack Combs: "I'm proud of our group for hanging together and sticking to the game plan."

Chad Costello: "It was a big win for us tonight. Coming back home with a 2-1 series advantage is so clutch. Now we need to take care of business at home on Friday."

Kevin Mandolese: "It was a great team win. From special teams units to 5-on-5 play. We were able to go in front of their net late in the third period and in overtime and good things happen when you do that."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - K. Mandolese

2. ALN - J. Combs

3. KC - S. Starrett

