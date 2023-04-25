Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 3 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-0-1) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (1-1-0)

South Division Semifinal

April 25, 2023 | 7:00 PM | Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 3 | Series tied 1-1

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29), Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Brandon Grillo (81)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (5-4-2-0) Home:(1-3-2-0) Away: (4-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 25, 2023 - GAME 2: Greenville 1 at Jacksonville 2 OT

All-Time Record:

(30-26-8)

All-Time Playoff Record:

(1-0-1)

QUICK BITS

THAT TOOK A WHILE:

Sunday afternoon games usually mean an early finish to the festivities. The key word was "usually." Sunday's Game 2 in Jacksonville clocked in at 3:53 of total time following the 5 o'clock puck drop, as the Rabbits and the Icemen need double overtime to decide how the series would arrive in Greenville. After a scoreless first period, Josh McKechney scored his second of the series just 15 seconds into the second period. The Icemen returned the favor, scoring the tying goal just 43 second into the third period from Ben Tardif. At the end of regulation, the side went to overtime, where the Rabbits saw two different chances ring off the post and keep the game tied. At 4:18 into the second overtime, Brendan Harris scored the game-winner, sending the series to Bon Secours Wellness Arena tied at 1-1.

SHIFTING TO GREENVILLE:

After the first two games at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, the South Division Semifinal shifts to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the first of three consecutive home games for the Swamp Rabbits. The Rabbits will look to capitalize on a return home after stealing Game 1 away from home. While home ice sounds incredible, Greenville has been anything but a haven for the Rabbits against the Icemen. Jacksonville went 5-1 inside The Well during the regular season, with the Rabbits going 4-1 away in Jacksonville.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

Defense. That's been the key to Jacksonville's success over the last couple of seasons, and it is very much the case again as the Kelly Cup Playoffs get underway. Goals have come at a scarcity for opposing offenses, as the 4th-ranked defense in the ECHL allows just 2.88 goals per game. All season, then Icemen have run a trio of goaltenders, including Charles Williams, Olof Lindbom, and Parker Gahagen. As it stands, Gahagen remains in the AHL with the Hartford Wolfpack, but is eligible to join the Icemen for the postseason. Williams and Lindbom are more than capable of keeping up with a red-hot Rabbits offense and can be the deciding factors in games. Brendan Harris has done what few others have done against the Rabbits, score a hat-trick in the regular season. His six goals led the Icemen against Greenville over the 11-game series.

KECHS KEEP SCORING:

Two games, two goal. Josh McKechney leads the Swamp Rabbits with a pair of goals in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In Game 1, McKechney's third period goal went down as the game-winner, a mark he achieved only once during the regular season. His follow-up performance saw the Calgary native shoot glove-side on Charles Williams for the opening goal of Game 2.

BEDZY LEADS THE WAY:

Head Coach Andrew Lord said, "this is his time," when speaking about Ryan Bednard's 25-save performance in Game 1. Despite the double-overtime loss in Game 2, Bednard has controlled the Greenville crease with the composure that compelled Lord to trade for the Michigander in December. In his two appearances in this opening series, Bednard has stopped 55 of the 58 shots he has faced, allowing just one goal per game in regulation. In seven career Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Swamp Rabbits, Bednard has posted a 3-3-1 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .934 save-percentage.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING:

While the players and coaches are worried about the game in front of them, the fans are keeping a close eye on the other South Division Semifinal between the Florida Everblades and the South Carolina Stingrays. That series is tied 1-1 after South Carolina blanked the Everblades last night.

