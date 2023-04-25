Thank You, Savannah

On behalf of the entire Ghost Pirates organization, I would like to thank you for your loyalty and support of Ghost Pirates hockey. You cheered on many thrilling moments, including our first home game at the beautiful Enmarket Arena (a 5-1 victory over Greenville) right through the season finale's 6-3 victory against Orlando with many ups (and downs) through the entire season. You filled the arena 33 of 36 home dates, an ECHL record. Your support was instrumental in being awarded the 2023-24 Warrior All Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream. Ghost Pirates merchandise flew off the shelves and you packed our many player appearances. The Ghost Pirates have taken the hockey world by storm, thanks to the Ghost Pirates Nation.

As we move towards October 2023, the All Star Season, we are working hard with our hockey management, including the Vegas Golden Knights, to insure that during the upcoming season we celebrate together many more wins and bring the Kelly Cup playoffs to our well deserving fans.

We look forward to the day that the region produces its first locally born Ghost Pirates player, on his way to the National Hockey League. That is why we have teamed up with the City of Port Wentworth to build a brand new two sheet ice rink with a sports bar and grill, pro shop and much more. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2024 on this 90,000 family skate center in Port Wentworth's newest park. This will provide the Ghost Pirates with a first class practice and training facility, a venue where families can skate together, kids and adults can play recreational and competitive hockey, hone their figure skating skills or just enjoy the joy of ice skating.

All of this is because of your support and love of our Ghost Pirates. Thank you and we look forward to seeing you at events this summer and then...in October...the return of the Ghost Pirates on ice! Have a happy and safe summer. Go Ghost Pirates!

-Bob Ohrablo

Zawyer Sports President

