Steelheads Announce Playoff Watch Parties for the Week

April 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID. - The Idaho Steelheads will host free watch parties for the road games against the Utah Grizzlies in the Mountain Division Semifinals this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Western Proper with puck drop at 7:10 p.m.

See the Steelheads while they're on the road surrounded by fellow fans and staff members, and root on the team for free. All games are available for viewing with a limited food menu and bar service available. In addition, there will be raffle prizes given out during each game.

The games will be viewed through FloHockey and can also be heard on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

