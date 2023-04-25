Steelheads Announce Playoff Watch Parties for the Week
April 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID. - The Idaho Steelheads will host free watch parties for the road games against the Utah Grizzlies in the Mountain Division Semifinals this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Western Proper with puck drop at 7:10 p.m.
See the Steelheads while they're on the road surrounded by fellow fans and staff members, and root on the team for free. All games are available for viewing with a limited food menu and bar service available. In addition, there will be raffle prizes given out during each game.
The games will be viewed through FloHockey and can also be heard on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 25, 2023
- Steelheads Announce Playoff Watch Parties for the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Thank You, Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 3 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Lead Series 2-1, Host Playoff Watch Party at Saucony Creek for Game 4 - Reading Royals
- Nagle Saves 46 in Game 3 Overtime Loss to Mariners - Reading Royals
- Mandolese shuts down Kansas City - Allen Americans
- Mariners Claim Game Three with Dramatic Overtime Win - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Announce Playoff Watch Parties for the Week
- Steelheads Lose 3-2 to Grizzlies and Now Trail 2-0 in Series
- Steelheads Shut Out 3-0 In Game One Against Utah
- Owen Headrick Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year
- Steelheads Announce Roster for 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs