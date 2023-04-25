Nagle Saves 46 in Game 3 Overtime Loss to Mariners

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners in overtime, 4-3, on Monday, April 24 at Cross Insurance Arena. Reading leads the series 2-1 with their first loss of the series coming on Alex-Olivier Voyer's game-winning goal scored 14:52 into overtime. Pat Nagle (23-7-1, 2-0-1) suffered the loss in net for Reading with 46 saves on 50 shots. François Brassard (18-14-2, 1-0-0) earned the win in net with 36 saves on 39 shots faced.

Evan Barratt scored the game's opening goal 4:47 into play with a one-timer from the goal line next to Maine's net. With the advantage of a power play, Charlie Gerard fed Barratt along the right face-off circle for a blast that beat Brassard to put Reading in front, 1-0. The royals went 1-for-3 on the power play and are 3-for-12 through three games in the series.

Maine answered back with a pair of goals to take a one-goal lead into the second period. Fedor Gordeev evened the score 8:46 into the first period and Nick Master, in his series debut put Maine ahead with 5:05 remaining in the period.

Reading erased the one-goal deficit and took the lead with goals from Zayde Wisdom and Max Newton in the opening 9:24 of the third period. Newton's goal went under a brief review after hitting both posts but crossed the goal line to stand as his second goal of the series.

Tim Doherty led the Mariners to the game three victory with his first goal of the series that tied the score with 2:06 remaining in regulation and an assist on Voyer's first overtime goal of his ECHL career. A delay of game penalty charged to Max Newton put Maine on their fourth power play of the game. After failing to convert on their three man-advantage opportunities in regulation, the Mariners converted on their power play in the extra frame. Doherty delivered a pass to Curtis Hall at the right post of Nagle's net who fed a cross crease pass to Voyer for the game-winning goal.

The Royals were outshot by the Mariners with 39 shots to Maine's 50 in the game. The game three victory for Maine secured a game five in the series and dropped Reading's all-time record against Maine to 24-11-2.

The Royals continue their North Division Semifinal series against the Mariners in Maine in game four of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. See the full playoff schedule for the Royals available at ~ royalshockey.com ~ now!

