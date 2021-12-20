Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 9: December 20, 2021

Overall Record: 16-6-0-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 17 at South Carolina (2-1 Win)

December 18 at Greenville (3-2 OT Win)

December 19 at Greenville (2-1 OT Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 26 vs. Kalamazoo at 6:00 p.m. (5:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, December 20 through Sunday, December 26)

Monday, December 20 - No Practice

Tuesday, December 21- No Practice

Wednesday, December 22 - No Practice

Thursday, December 23 - No Practice

Friday, December 24 - No Practice

Saturday, December 25 - Practice 6:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field

Sunday, December 26 - Game vs. Kalamazoo at 6:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Walleye sweep through the state of South Carolina: Toledo pulled out three wins over two and half days in the state of South Carolina. Brady Tomlak scored with 13 seconds left in the third period for the Walleye to collect a 2-1 win in South Carolina Friday night. Overtime was needed on both Saturday and Sunday in Greenville. TJ Hensick wasted no time as he finished off Toledo's 3-2 Saturday win with a goal just 24 seconds into the extra session. Randy Gazzola scored at 46 seconds of overtime to finish off the weekend in a 2-1 victory.

Overtime is where it is at: The Walleye have had six games go past regulation this season. The five games that have ended in overtime all been Toledo wins while the lone game that has gone to a shootout was a loss. After not having a game go to overtime in the first 13 contests this year, the Walleye have gone past regulation in six of the last ten games.

ChriSTOPoulos: Goaltender Billy Christopoulos picked up three straight wins over the weekend and pushed his unbeaten in regulation streak to nine games (8-0-1). In those nine starts, Christopoulos has allowed three or more goals just three times. His overall ten wins is good for second among all ECHL goaltenders.

Hot starts to games: Toledo is 12-2-0 when they score first in a game this season after scoring the first goal in all three games over the weekend.

Penalty Killing: The Walleye penalty kill unit was lights out over the weekend stopping all ten chances against through three games. That has Toledo up to 86.4% for the season which is the second best percentage in the ECHL.

Winterfest is here: The time has finally arrived as the Walleye will head outside to play at Fifth Third Field Sunday night against Kalamazoo. The Walleye were the first ECHL team to play outside back in 2014 and they will be the second team to do it come Sunday. The KWings were also the first team to play against Toledo in the previous Winterfest matchup back in 2014 (Kalamazoo won 2-1). It is the fourth time this year that the two teams have met with the Walleye going 2-1-0 against their Michigan rivals.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Randy Gazzola (1 goal - 1 assist = 2 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (3-0-0, 1.32 GAA, .959 save %)

