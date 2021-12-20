Thunder Weekly, December 20

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a five-game road trip this past week in Utah. Get caught up on the team with this holiday edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, December 15

Wichita at Utah, 3-0 L

Friday, December 17

Wichita at Utah, 4-2 L

Saturday, December 18

Wichita at Utah, 7-1 L

Sunday, December 19

Wichita at Utah, 5-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Sunday, December 26

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Buy Tickets Here.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-5-1-0

AWAY: 4-8-0-0

OVERALL: 10-13-1-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Streak: 0-8-0-0

Rank: T-5th, Mountain Division, 21 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 11

Assists: Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts, 15

Points: Jay Dickman, 23

+/-: Sean Allen, Nick Minerva, +2

PIM: Sean Allen, 65

THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - Wichita traveled to Utah this past week for a four-game set against the Grizzlies. Making their only trip to the Salt Lake area this season, the Thunder dropped all four games and saw its losing skid hit eight.

STOCKING STUFFER - Michal Stinil recorded his first goal as a pro on Friday night. He also had an assist, giving him his first multi-point outing of his career.

LIGHTING THE TREE - Logan Fredericks has goals in two of his last three games. The rookie forward has five points (4g, 1a) in 17 games this season.

SANTA'S HELPER - Peter Crinella has three assists in his last two games. He is having a great start to the season, recording 22 points (11g, 11a) in 24 games. He needs nine goals to set a new career-high in goals, five assists to set a new career-high in assists and 11 points to set a new career-high in that category.

FROSTY - Wichita has scored first in three-straight games. The Thunder have scored first in 13 games this season and have a 7-6-0 record when lighting the lamp first.

REINDEER GAMES - Wichita has power play goals in two of the last three games. The Thunder had just one chance on Saturday night against Utah. Over the four-game stretch, the Thunder were 2-for-13 (15.4%). Wichita is 16th in the league on the road (17.1%) and 16th overall (18.8%). Wichita moved back into the top-10 in penalty killing, giving up 14 goals on 85 times shorthanded (83.5%)...

THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (1,216), first in saves (646) and tied for first in shootout wins (2)...Jay Dickman and Peter Crinella are tied for first with two shootout goals...Carter Johnson is tied for 11th in rookie scoring (17 points)...Sean Allen is tied for seventh in penalty minutes (65) and tied for first in major penalties (5)...Cam Clarke is tied for ninth among defenseman with 12 assists...Wichita is 5-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 5-2-0 when leading after two...

