ECHL Transactions - December 20

December 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 20, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Kaleigh Schrock, F

South Carolina:

Ben Boukal, D

Mitch Atkins, F

Bryce Martin, D

Trois-Rivières:

Louick Marcotte, F

Wheeling:

Nate Boomhower, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Wyatt Ege, D returned from loan to Providence [12/18]

Florida:

Delete Devin Cooley, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville [12/19]

Fort Wayne:

Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Delete Christopher Brown, F loaned to Hershey

Kalamazoo:

Delete Jake Gaudet, F recalled by Cleveland

Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Maine:

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Add Hunter Fejes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Logan Nelson, F returned from loan to Tucson

South Carolina:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Toledo:

Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Louick Marcotte, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Nolan Vesey, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve

Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve

Delete Paul Thompson, F recalled by Bridgeport

ECHL Stories from December 20, 2021

