ECHL Transactions - December 20
December 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 20, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Kaleigh Schrock, F
South Carolina:
Ben Boukal, D
Mitch Atkins, F
Bryce Martin, D
Trois-Rivières:
Louick Marcotte, F
Wheeling:
Nate Boomhower, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Wyatt Ege, D returned from loan to Providence [12/18]
Florida:
Delete Devin Cooley, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville [12/19]
Fort Wayne:
Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Max Zimmer, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Delete Christopher Brown, F loaned to Hershey
Kalamazoo:
Delete Jake Gaudet, F recalled by Cleveland
Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Maine:
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Add Hunter Fejes, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Logan Nelson, F returned from loan to Tucson
South Carolina:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Toledo:
Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Louick Marcotte, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Nolan Vesey, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve
Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve
Delete Paul Thompson, F recalled by Bridgeport
