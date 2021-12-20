Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

December 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Andrew McLean (left) and forward Jake Transit

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Andrew McLean (left) and forward Jake Transit(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return home after a busy road trip for a pair of home games this week at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando hosts Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Janney Roofing against the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, Dec. 21, then a VyStar Credit Union Sunday against the Florida Everblades on Sunday, Dec. 26.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Janney Roofing

Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Janney Roofing, is Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. when we host the Atlanta Gladiators at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center!

Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice once the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, which will be collected and distributed to local children and families in need during the holiday season.

Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 VyStar members who present their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office can score a free pair of tickets to the game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members cans till take advantage of a buy-one, get-one ticket offer. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 13-10-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 24 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 11 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski and Aaron Luchuk - 13 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 29 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jake Transit - +4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Dec. 17 at Allen Americans: 6-2 W

Joe Garreffa matched his previous career-bests for goals and assists to combine for a career-high four-point night, while Andrew McLean turned in a three-assist performance to help give the Solar Bears a 6-2 win over the Allen Americans. Newcomer Jake Transit scored in his pro debut, while Fabrizio Ricci netted the eventual game-winner on a shorthanded tally in the second period.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at Allen Americans: GAME POSTPONED

Saturday's game was postponed by the ECHL per League Health and Safety Protocols. A make-up date has yet to be scheduled.

Sunday, Dec. 19 at Tulsa Oilers: 5-2 W

Zach Émond made 40 saves and the Solar Bears got goals from Andrew McLean, Jake Transit and Luke Boka within the first two periods to stake Orlando to a 3-1 lead, and Michael Brodzinski and Aaron Luchuk added empty-net goals to give Orlando its first road win streak of the season.

BITES:

The Solar Bears are 11-0-0-0 when scoring first, and are the only Eastern Conference team with a 1.000 win percentage when scoring first.

Jake Transit has begun his pro career for Orlando with a two-game goal-scoring streak.

The Solar Bears are second in the ECHL with a power play operating at 25.8% (17-for-66).

Kyle Topping had a career-high four-assist night on Sunday.

Chad Duchesne needs two assists for 50 in his pro career.

Orlando is 4-1-1-0 when leading after two periods on the road.

Michael Brodzinski's next game will be his 152nd with Orlando, tying him with Mike Monfredo and Scott Tanski for fourth in franchise history. Kevin Lohan is in third with 163.

Nominate a Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month Today!

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 19 GP, 13-5-0, .907%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 1g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 26 GP, 0g-6a

Garret Sparks - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS PODCAST, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Steenn Pasichnuk was the guest on last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and he joined host Jesse Liebman as the two discussed Pasichnuk's time growing up in Alberta, the importance of family and its role in his decision to play college hockey at Arizona State University, his first two years of professional hockey, practicing on a line with an NHLer and his latest interest in the stock market and cryptocurrencies.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.