Komets Gain Three Points

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained three points this past weekend, giving the club a record of 13-7-3-0 29pt heading into the holiday break. The team remains tied with Wheeling for second place in the Central Division. The Komets continue a seven-game home stand at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum versus Indy on Sunday, and Cincinnati on Monday.

Last week's results

Fri 12/17 vs Kalamazoo FW 4 - KAL 2 W

Sat 12/18 vs Cincinnati FW 3 - CIN 4 OTL

Sun 12/19 vs Cincinnati FW 3 - CIN 5 L

About last week - Friday night, the Komets hosted Kalamazoo for the second time this season. The scoring opened up with Tanner Sorenson beating Komet goaltender Sam Harvey just 3:25 into the match. Anthony Petruzzelli would tie the game with his fifth tally of the season off a pass from Mathew Barnaby. The rookie would get a marker of his own at 6:55 of the second to give the Komets the lead. In the third, Petruzzelli would get his second of night, with an assist coming from Will Graber and DJ King. The Wings would score at 9:48 of the third period to make it a one goal game. With the goaltender Jet Greaves pulled for an extra skater, the Komets Oliver Cooper would receive a pass from Matt Murphy and bury an empty net goal to give the Komets the 4-2 win. Sam Harvey would take the win with 27 saves on 29 shots.

Saturday, Cincinnati came to town and bested the Komets 4-3 in overtime. Shawn Boudrias scored his second goal of the season at 9:19 of the opening period to give the Komets the early lead. The Cyclones would counter with one goal in the first and another in the second to give them a two-goal cushion heading into the intermission. In the third, Will Graber would score at 8:54, then Graber would assist on Oliver Cooper's power play goal at 10:20 to tie the game. The contest would eventually head to overtime where Cincinnati's Yushiroh Hirano scored the winning goal at 4:08. Komet goaltender Sam Harvey would getting tagged with the loss making 34 saves. The two teams combined for 50 minutes in penalties.

Sunday, the Cyclones would blitz the Komets with three first period goals. Cincinnati peppered the net with 18 shots, while the Komets mustered five in the first frame. In the second, the Komets would turn the game around with three goals. Tyler Busch would begin the comeback with his fourth goal of the season at 5:52. Kellen Jones scored a shorthanded goal at 8:10, with assists coming from Anthony Petruzzelli and Zach Tolkinen. Matt Murphy would add his fifth of the season at 9:03 to make the score 3-3 going into the third. The teams would battle without a score until 15:24 when Cincinnati would get the puck past Komet goaltender Sam Harvey for the eventual game winner. The Cyclones would add an empty net goal to make the final score 5-3.

For the week -

GP PT G A +/-

Matt Murphy 3 4 1 3 2

Anthony Petruzzelli 3 3 2 1 -1

Will Graber 3 3 1 2 0

Oliver Cooper 3 3 2 1 1

Matthew Barnaby 3 2 1 1 2

Shawn Boudrias 3 2 1 1 -1

Tyler Busch 3 2 1 1 1

Samuel Harvey 3 1 0 1 0

DJ King 3 1 0 1 0

Nick Jermain 3 1 0 1 -1

Connor Corcoran 3 1 0 1 -1

Chays Ruddy 3 1 0 1 -1

Zach Tolkinen 3 1 0 1 -1

Kellen Jones 3 1 1 0 -1

Marcus McIvor 3 1 0 1 1

Goaltenders

Samuel Harvey 3GP 1W 1L 1OTL 107SH 97SV 3.28GAA .097 save%

Special K's - For the week, the Komets killed off 13 of 15 power plays. The Komets have now killed off 26 penalties over the last seven games. The club now ranks second in the league killing penalties at home (88.6%). The Komets also scored their fourth shorthanded goals of the season on Saturday. The team went 1 of 9 on the power play.

Komet leaders-

POINTS: Will Graber 20

GOALS: Will Graber 7

ASSISTS: Will Graber 13

PP GOALS: Jameson Milam 2

SH GOALS: Kellen Jones 2

GW GOALS: Blake Siebenaler 2

Kellen Jones 2

Anthony Petruzzelli 2

SHOTS: Connor Corcoran 60

PIM: Matt Alvaro 33

+/- : Will Graber 16

Icing the puck - Friday night, Anthony Petruzzelli played in his 200th consecutive game as a Komet. Sam Harvey has now started five straight games. Saturday, was Harvey's first regulation loss. The 50 combined penalty minutes on Saturday was the most in a game this season. The Komets are tied with Toledo for the fewest goals against in the Central Division with 60. Komet defenseman Blake Siebenaler was called up to Ontario of the AHL last week. The Fort Wayne native has now played for three different AHL teams this season. Kellen Jones is a +16, which ranks him 5th in the league. The Komets have gone to overtime three times this season, but have yet to participate in a shootout. The team in 9-3-3 when scoring first and 7-3-2 when being outshot. Will Graber's nine game point streak ended Sunday, that was the longest point streak for a Komet player this season. Sunday, Kaleigh Schrock became the first member of the Komet Hall of Fame to play a game after being inducted. The last time Schrock laced them up for the Komets was May 13, 2015 in a playoff game at Toledo. Seven players have scored their first pro goal with the Komets this season (Corcoran, Alvaro, Boudrias, Busch, Barnaby, Owings, King).

Next week -The Komets host Indy on Sunday and Cincinnati next Monday.

Upcoming Promotions

Meijer Family Night - Sunday, December 26th - Bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game! Get 4 Tickets for only $50!

Kids Seat Free Night - Saturday, December 27th - Receive a FREE Child Ticket with the purchase of a full priced adult of equal or greater value. Offer valid only at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

