Weekly Roundup: Two More Road Games for Glads Before Holidays

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (11-11-2-0) posted a 1-2-0-0 record last week and now turn to face the Orlando Solar Bears (13-10-1-0) and the Jacksonville Icemen (15-8-1-1) this week.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators will take on the Solar Bears in Orlando on Tuesday at 7:00 PM at Amway Center. Atlanta and Orlando have tangled four previous times this season, and the Glads hold a 2-1-1-0 advantage in the series. The two clubs last met in downtown Orlando back on Oct. 23, and the Solar Bears took home a 3-1 win.

Atlanta then heads over to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to challenge Jacksonville at 7:00 PM on Wednesday. The matchup will be the third of the season between the Gladiators and the Icemen, with each team having claimed victory once previously. Midweek Misstep

The Gladiators fell to the Florida Everblades (13-7-2-3) 3-1 on Wednesday on the road. Cody Sylvester scored a shorthanded goal late in the second period, but three unanswered goals from the Blades in the third period sunk the Gladiators.

Parks Dominant in Friday Win

Tyler Parks made 35 saves on 36 shots in Atlanta's 2-1 win over Florida on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Mike Turner bagged his second goal of the year early in the first period, and Cody Sylvester scored his second tally in as many games to put Atlanta up 2-0. The Everblades scored late in the third, but Parks and the Glads held on to close out the win.

Stumped on Saturday

The Gladiators fell to the Everblades 5-1 on Saturday night in Estero. Derek Nesbitt scored the only goal for Atlanta on the power play. Florida led 4-0 before the Glads potted their lone goal of the game.

Transaction Report:

Dec. 13 - Carlos Fornaris - Traded from Worcester

Dec. 16 - Kameron Kielly - Recalled to Belleville

Dec. 16 - Hugo Roy - Loaned to Belleville

Dec. 17 - Aaron Ryback - Signed (SPC)

Dec. 17 - Matt Harrington - Signed (SPC)

Dec. 18 - Matt Harrington - Released

SPC - Standard Player Contract

