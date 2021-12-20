Americans Weekly Update
December 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost their only game last week, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night in Allen. Former Americans forward Joseph Garreffa, had a four-point night against his former team with two goals and two assists. Saturday night's game was postponed due to league health and safety protocols. The Americans will return to action following the Christmas Break with a game in Wichita on December 29th.
Last Week's Record: 0-1
Overall record: 8-9-3-0 (19 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Friday, December 17 vs. Orlando Solar Bears
Score: 6-2 L
Game Winning Goal: F. Ricci
Winning Goalie: Z. Emond
Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne
Hayden Lavigne : Saves 31
Hayden Lavigne : Shots: 36
-- Up Next --
Wednesday, December 29, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, December 31, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 6:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 1, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, January 2, vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 4:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (9) Chad Costello
Assists - (14) Gavin Gould
Points - (22) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others
Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould
Insurance Goals - (2) Chad Costello
Penalty Minutes - (46) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+5) Darian Skeoch
Shots on Goal - (64) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau
Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte
Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
Jack Combs is on a team-leading four-game point streak.
Allen is 4-3-2 when scoring first.
Allen is 0-1 against the Eastern Conference this season.
The Americans have given up a league leading 10 shorthanded goals this season.
Allen is being outscored 30-18 in the third period.
Jack Combs is the team active leader averaging 1.40 points per game.
Allen is being outshot 247-194 in the second period.
The Americans are averaging 27.80 shots per game (26th overall).
The Americans Power Play ranks 11th overall at 19.7 %.
Allen is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
*Americans Rookie forward Luke Henman is fifth in shooting % at 28.6 %.
* In the American Hockey League
