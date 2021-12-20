Americans Weekly Update

December 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Chad Costello of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans) Chad Costello of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost their only game last week, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night in Allen. Former Americans forward Joseph Garreffa, had a four-point night against his former team with two goals and two assists. Saturday night's game was postponed due to league health and safety protocols. The Americans will return to action following the Christmas Break with a game in Wichita on December 29th.

Last Week's Record: 0-1

Overall record: 8-9-3-0 (19 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, December 17 vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Score: 6-2 L

Game Winning Goal: F. Ricci

Winning Goalie: Z. Emond

Losing Goalie: Hayden Lavigne

Hayden Lavigne : Saves 31

Hayden Lavigne : Shots: 36

-- Up Next --

Wednesday, December 29, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, December 31, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 6:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 1, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, January 2, vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 4:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (9) Chad Costello

Assists - (14) Gavin Gould

Points - (22) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (6) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others

Game Winning Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould

Insurance Goals - (2) Chad Costello

Penalty Minutes - (46) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+5) Darian Skeoch

Shots on Goal - (64) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.920) Antoine Bibeau

Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte

Goals-Against Average - (2.77) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

Jack Combs is on a team-leading four-game point streak.

Allen is 4-3-2 when scoring first.

Allen is 0-1 against the Eastern Conference this season.

The Americans have given up a league leading 10 shorthanded goals this season.

Allen is being outscored 30-18 in the third period.

Jack Combs is the team active leader averaging 1.40 points per game.

Allen is being outshot 247-194 in the second period.

The Americans are averaging 27.80 shots per game (26th overall).

The Americans Power Play ranks 11th overall at 19.7 %.

Allen is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

*Americans Rookie forward Luke Henman is fifth in shooting % at 28.6 %.

* In the American Hockey League

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.