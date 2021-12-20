Solar Bears Bring Back Hunter Fejes

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the signing of forward Hunter Fejes to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Fejes (FEE-jihs), 27, has recorded 13 points (6g-7a) in 23 games this season for Czech-based club Orli Znojmo of the Central European ICEHL.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Fejes makes his return to the Solar Bears organization, where he has tallied 57 points (26g-31a) in 62 career games with Orlando between the 2017-20 seasons, and also boast the franchise's career scoring mark in the postseason with 17 points (10g-7a) in 17 Kelly Cup Playoffs contests.

Fejes has 122 points (60g-62a) in 142 career ECHL matches with Orlando, Wheeling and Rapid City, and has added 14 points (4g-10a) in 87 career American Hockey League games with Manitoba, Rockford, Toronto, Tucson and Springfield. He has 206 points (98g-108a) in 327 professional games spanning his time in North America and Europe.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Anchorage, Alaska played four seasons at Colorado College, where he totaled 56 points (26g-30a) in 138 games for the Tigers program.

Fejes was a sixth-round selection, 178th overall, by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Orlando has also placed defenseman Luke McInnis on reserve and released emergency backup goaltender Jake Ramsey.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

