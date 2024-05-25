Toglia, Montes Lead Isotopes Over Bees, 6-3

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake City, UT - Michael Toglia and Drew Romo each homered, while the Isotopes bullpen kept the Bees offense at bay en route to a 6-3 triumph on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Albuquerque never trailed in the contest. Starter Peyton Battenfield gave up two runs in 4.2 frames, while the quartet of Chance Adams, Geoff Hartlieb, Austin Kitchen and Dugan Darnell limited the Bees to a pair of hits and one run in the final 4.1 innings of the contest.

Topes Scope: - Sam Hilliard tallied his 21st multi-hit game of the season by going 2-for-4, while also adding a fabulous diving catch in center field. Hilliard has exactly two knocks in seven of his last 12 contests dating back to May 11 at El Paso.

- Coco Montes was 2-for-5 with a double, keeping his lead atop the club multi-hit counter (22). Additionally, he reached 200 RBI as an Isotope, becoming the sixth player to ever do so after Hilliard reached the mark last Sunday.

- The Isotopes all-time RBI leaderboard is listed as follows: - Jason Wood (328: 2003-06, 2008) - Jordan Patterson (229: 2016-18) - Mike Tauchman (211: 2016-18) - Sam Hilliard (203: 2019-present) - Coco Montes (200: 2022-present)

- Toglia's blast was his sixth of the year in 23 games at the Triple-A level. The two-run clout gave him an even 100 RBI with Albuquerque in just 118 contests across parts of the last three seasons. Toglia is riding an eight-game hitting streak, with exactly one knock in seven of them.

- Romo took Tyler Thomas deep to lead off the top of the eighth inning, exactly as he did in Tuesday's series opener. However, Romo is just 4-for-24 in this series.

- Trevor Boone tallied another double, his third extra-base hit in 16 at-bats since joining Albuquerque at the beginning of the week.

- Every Isotopes starting position player tallied at least one hit for the eighth time this season and second during the series in Salt Lake (also: Wednesday).

- Julio Carreras tallied two RBI, just his second game with multiple runs batted in during the campaign (also: three, May 9 at El Paso).

- Plesac relented 11 hits, the most knocks allowed by an opposing hurler since Reno's Peter Solomon on Sept. 9, 2023 in the Duke City (11).

- After Kenny Rosenberg's performance Friday, this marks the first time opposing starting pitchers have worked into the seventh inning in back-to-back contests against Albuquerque since Sacramento's Yoanys Quiala (7.0 IP) and Ty Blach (6.1 IP) on June 29-30, 2019 at Raley Field.

- Battenfield uncorked two wild pitches, the fifth Isotope to do so in 2024 and first since Riley Pint on April 27 vs. Oklahoma City.

- There were a pair of Bees ejections in the contest. Starting pitcher Zach Plesac saw his evening come to an end after 6.1 innings while disputing a call that ended up in Toglia being ruled safe on a close play at first base. In the ninth, skipper Keith Johnson argued after Hunter Dozier was not granted a challenge on a called third strike, and Johnson was tossed.

- Albuquerque reached double-digits in the hit column for the seventh time in their last eight games, and 27th overall this year.

- The Isotopes made two errors, their 17th contest with multiple miscues in 2024. Grant Lavignecommitted his 12th error of the season at first base, the most among all Triple-A players.

- At the plate, Albuquerque drew just one walk, the sixth time they have taken zero or one free pass this year. Additionally, it is the first time this has occurred in consecutive ballgames since June 24-25 at Reno (zero, one).

- Tonight's three-run first inning marked the eighth instance in which the Isotopes have plated multiple tallies in the opening frame.

- The Isotopes pitching staff limited their opponent to three or fewer runs for the fifth time this season, and first since since May 15 vs. Sugar Land (9-2 win).

- Albuquerque led a game wire-to-wire for only the fifth time in 2024 (also: April 17-18 at El Paso, April 20 at El Paso, May 15 vs. Sugar Land)

On Deck: The Isotopes play their final game at Smith's Ballpark tomorrow, as the Bees are set to move to South Jordan, Utah for the 2025 season. Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffman is slated to start for Albuquerque against Salt Lake southpaw Houston Harding. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm.

