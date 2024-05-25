Salt Lake Falls In Saturday Contest Against Albuquerque

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees had their three-game winning streak against the Albuquerque Isotopes snapped on Saturday evening, dropping the fifth game of the series by a final score of 6-3.

Zach Plesac took the ball to start things off for the Bees and was immediately met by a hot Albuquerque lineup, getting ambushed for three runs in the opening frame on an RBI double by Coco Montes and a two-run shot off the bat of Michael Toglia and one in the second on a sacrifice fly from Julio Carreras. The righty settled down from here, allowing just one more run in the fifth inning, but his night came to a premature end after being ejected by the first base umpire following a close play at first on a potential double play in the seventh. In total, Plesac allowed five runs on 11 hits while striking out four in 6.1 innings of work.

On the other side, the Bees lineup was not able to replicate what their opponents were able to accomplish, as they managed to scratch across just three runs against the Albuquerque pitching staff. They particularly struggled against the Isotopes bullpen, with the trio of Chance Adams, Geoff Hartlieb and Austin Kitchen combining to hold Salt Lake hitless for 3.1 innings during the middle of the game. Salt Lake did start to gain some momentum in the final frame against reliever Dugan Darnell after Jason Martin brought home the Bees third run of the day game with his second double of the evening, but the rally was stopped right there before they could try a repeat of Thursday's late-game heroics.

The Bees will now get their second chance at earning a series victory against the Isotopes in the finale on Sunday afternoon, with Houston Harding getting the assignment for the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.