Hernandez's Five-Hit Night Secures Reno's 13-7 Win in Oklahoma City

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, Okla. - Ronaldo Hernandez's first five-hit game of his career led the Reno Aces (23-27) to a 13-7 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (28-22) Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Critical hits in pivotal situations provided the difference for the Aces, as seven of the club's 13 RBI came with two outs.

Hernandez notched all five hits with two outs. The 26-year-old also drove in a team-leading four RBI.

Deyvison De Los tallied his first multi-hit game with the Aces. He went 3-for-5 with two extra-base hits (a double and triple), three RBI, and three runs scored.

Adrian Del Castillo extended his team-leading hitting streak to four games with a 2-for-5 performance, which included a solo home run in the second inning. The Miami, FL, native scored three runs and knocked in three RBI.

Konnor Pilkington (W, 2-3) and Andrew Saalfrank (S, 2) shut the door for Reno as the pair of relievers combined for one earned run on 2 hits, 4 walks and 6 strikeouts over the game's final 4.1 innings.

The Aces will complete their 12-game, 13-day road trip on Sunday in the series finale against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PT at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Aces Notables

* Ronaldo Hernandez: 5-for-6, 4 RBI. * Deyvison De Los Santos: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R. * Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-5, 1 HR (9), 3 RBI, 3 R. * Konnor Pilkington: (W, 2-3), 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K's. * Andrew Saalfrank: (S, 2), 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R/1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K's.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

