One Swing of the Bat Provides Only Runs for Sugar Land in 4-3 Loss

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - After leading for most of the game, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-18) dropped a heartbreaker to the Round Rock Express (27-22) 4-3 on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

Round Rock got the early lead in the second on a lead-off double from Blaine Crim and an RBI single from Jonathan Ornelas off RHP Ryan Gusto. After walking a batter to put two on, Gusto got out of the inning by striking out two and getting Wyatt Langford to ground out to end the frame. The Space Cowboys would threaten in the bottom of the stanza by loading the bases with one out, but a RHP Owen White escaped by inducing a 3-6-1 double play.

The Space Cowboys were able to get things going in the bottom of the third after a single from Quincy Hamilton and a double from Jesús Bastidas put runners two runners in scoring position with no outs for Trey Cabbage, who smacked a 402-foot homer well over the right-field wall to catapult Sugar Land ahead 3-1.

The Express put two runners on in the top of the fifth, ending Gusto's night after 4.1 innings. RHP Ray Gaither took the mound and walked Sandro Fabian. Crim came up to the plate and sent the ball to centerfield, giving Round Rock enough time to score their second run of the night on a sacrifice fly.

After the fifth inning, Sugar Land's bullpen threw three hitless innings thanks to brilliant pitching performances from Gaither, RHP Logan VanWey (H,3) and LHP Bryan King (H, 7). RHP Wander Suero (L, 3-1) entered in the ninth but surrendered a game-tying home run to Jose Barrero, knotting the game up at three. Later in the frame, after a single from Andrew Knapp, Sam Huff lasered a pitch from Suero to the right-center gap to bring home Knapp from first and Round Rock took the lead for good. RHP Daniel Robert (W, 3-0) slammed the door shut the rest of the way for the Express, serving the Space Cowboys their second loss of the homestand.

The Space Cowboys can still claim the series against Round Rock on Sunday night. RHP Blair Henley (1-3, 5.54) will take the ball for Sugar Land against Round Rock's RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 2.79) for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

