Round Rock Battles Back For 4-3 Win Over Sugar Land

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (27-22) came back in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-18) by a final score of 4-3 at Constellation Field on Saturday night. After CF Jose Barrero tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth frame, DH Sam Huff doubled home C Andrew Knapp for the go-ahead run as the Express held on for the win. The victory gives Round Rock a chance for a series split with a win on Sunday.

Round Rock reliever RHP Daniel Robert (3-0, 3.86) earned the victory after two perfect innings of relief with three punchouts. Sugar Land reliever RHP Wander Suero (3-1, 3.80) took home the loss and a blown save while allowing two runs on three hits in the top of the ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

After a double from 1B Blaine Crim opened the second inning, SS Jonthan Ornelas singled to score Crim and give Round Rock a 1-0 advantage.

Sugar Land took a 3-1 in the third inning following a three-run blast by 1B Trey Cabbage that scored RF Quincy Hamilton and 2B Jesús Bastidas.

The Express got one back in the top of the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly by Crim with the bases loaded. LF Wyatt Langford scored to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Round Rock took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning. CF Jose Barrero led off the inning by launching a solo homer to left field to tie the game at three. DH Sam Huff hit a double to the gap in right-center field which allowed C Andrew Knapp to score the go-ahead run.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express starter RHP Owen White earned a no-decision after pitching 6.0 innings in which he allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Round Rock relievers LHP Grant Wolfram and RHP Daniel Robert combined for three perfect frames in relief of White.

The ninth inning home run by E-Train CF Jose Barrero was his first hit of the series and broke an 0-for-24 streak over his last seven games.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land will close out their six-game series at Constellation Field on Sunday. Express RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 2.79) is scheduled to start up against Space Cowboys RHP Blair Henley (1-3, 5.54). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CT.

