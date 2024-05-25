Vosler Powers Tacoma to Win

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Despite being held to just one hit, the Tacoma Rainiers (28-22) won the series with a 6-1 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (24-26), Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

After being held hitless for four innings last night, the Rainiers had no hits through three frames tonight as well. Their first hit came in the fourth inning after two walks and a hit batter, as Jason Vosler clubbed a grand slam to give Tacoma a 4-0 lead.

Casey Lawrence allowed one run in the fifth on a solo home run from Yohel Pozo, but that was all he would give up. Lawrence earned his third straight win, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings.

A bases loaded hit by pitch in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh brought Tacoma's lead to 6-1 and that is where the game would stay. Trevor Kelley and Carlos Vargas combined to throw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, earning the series victory for the Rainiers.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler recorded the only hit for Tacoma tonight, making it count with a grand slam. It marked the first grand slam of the season for the Rainiers and the first since Sept. 19, 2023, when both Ryan Bliss and Isiah Gilliam hit one against Round Rock. Tonight was Tacoma's second win of the year with just one hit. Their first came in a seven-inning game on April 26 against El Paso. They won that game 3-2, taking five walks and one hit batter. Tacoma had more stolen bases (4), hit by pitches (3) and walks (8) than they did hits (1) tonight. Six of the nine starters scored a run in the game.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 1:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.