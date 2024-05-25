OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 25, 2024

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Reno Aces (22-27) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (28-21)

Game #50 of 150/First Half #50 of 75/Home #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Chris Ellis (2-3, 4.44) vs. OKC-RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 3.49)

Saturday, May 25, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club has a 3-1 lead in its series against the Reno Aces and the six-game series continues with Game 5 at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With a win last night, Oklahoma City improved to 5-1 in the last six games overall and to 7-2 in the last nine home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Tonight OKC will play its 50th game of the 2024 season, reaching the one-third mark of the 150-game season.

Last Game: A wild pitch on strike three with the bases loaded allowed the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to score the winning run in a 4-3 walk-off win against the Reno Aces Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 3-3, the bases loaded, none out and the count at 0-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jonathan Araúz struck out swinging on a wild pitch that allowed Austin Gauthier to score the winning run from third base. Oklahoma City had tied the score in the eighth inning when James Outman lined an RBI single into left field. Reno scored the first run of the night on a RBI double by Kyle Garlick in the first inning. Oklahoma City knotted the score, 1-1, on a sacrifice fly by Araúz in the third inning. Trey Sweeney led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to give OKC a 2-1 advantage. The Aces went back in front in the seventh inning when José Herrera hit a RBI single and Bryson Brigman later added a RBI single for a 3-2 lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet (2-1) makes his seventh start of the season with OKC and first of the season against the Aces...Lamet started OKC's series finale in Sacramento Sunday, May 19, allowing two runs and five hits with four walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings pitched. Sacramento scored twice in the first inning before Lamet held the River Cats scoreless over his next three innings as he threw a season-high 88 pitches and did not factor into OKC's 6-4 comeback win...He also pitched in OKC's series opener in Sacramento May 14, limiting the River Cats to one run over a season-high 5.1 innings. All five hits against Lamet were singles and he issued one walk with six strikeouts. He began by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced...Lamet began this month with three starts totaling 15.1 innings while allowing just one run and 10 hits with 15 strikeouts. He did not allow a run over the first 14 innings of that stretch...Among qualified pitchers in the PCL this month, Lamet ranks first with a 1.40 ERA and third with a .221 BAA...Lamet was on OKC's Opening Day roster but was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers before making an appearance. Over three relief outings with the Dodgers, Lamet pitched a combined 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He earned his first career ML save April 3 against San Francisco with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 win...He was designated for assignment April 6 and outrighted to OKC April 8...He made his ML debut with San Diego May 25, 2017 and has made 121 ML appearances (60 starts) and owns a career 4.63 ERA and rate of 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings...He originally signed with San Diego as a free agent in 2014...Lamet last pitched against the Aces July 22, 2022 while with the El Paso Chihuahuas. He pitched 1.0 inning of relief, retiring all three batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Against the Aces: 2024: 3-1 2023: 9-3 All-time: 46-32 At OKC: 29-17 Oklahoma City and Reno play their first of two series this season - and lone series of 2024 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will also play June 25-30 at Greater Nevada Field to begin the second half of the season...Oklahoma City won the 2023 season series, 9-3, and took six of the last seven games. OKC outscored the Aces, 108-83, last season and batted .340 in the series as a team with 20 home runs in 12 games...Over a six-game series in Reno July 25-30, 2023, OKC scored 61 runs, including four games with at least 13 runs. However, OKC also allowed at least 11 runs in three games during the series...OKC won the home series, 4-2, and outscored the Aces, 47-30, batting .324 (67x207) with five homers. During the third game of the series June 1, OKC turned its first triple play since 2005 and the first triple play in the PCL since 2018...Devin Mann led OKC with 16 hits and 16 RBI during the 2023 series...Last season's series victory against the Aces was OKC's first since the 2015 season, as OKC went 0-2-4 in season series with Reno from 2016-22...OKC enters tonight having won nine of the last 11 meetings with the Aces going back to last season, as well as six of the last eight in OKC.

Walk This Way: Last night, Oklahoma City won a game in walk-off fashion for the second time this season, second time this month and second time in the last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also recorded a walk-off win, 5-4, on May 4 against Salt Lake in the 11th inning when Kevin Padlo hit into a fielder's choice and Miguel Vargas scored from third base...OKC last had a walk-off win on a wild pitch May 21, 2023 against Sugar Land. With the game tied, 4-4, and the bases loaded with two outs, Ryan Ward scored from third base on a wild pitch.

Sales Pitch: Oklahoma City held the Aces to three runs Friday night and Oklahoma City pitchers have now held opponents to four runs or less 18 times in the last 22 games as well as in six straight games...OKC has held Reno scoreless in 31 of 36 innings between the teams this series. Last night was the first time in the series that the Aces scored in multiple innings (two) after Reno scored in just one inning in each of the first three games of the series...Although the Aces rank second overall in the full-season Minors in hits and batting average and tied for fourth in runs, they have been held to a combined 11 runs and 22 hits over the first four games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Since April 30, OKC owns the lowest ERA in all of Triple-A at 3.21, while the team's 151 hits allowed are fewest among the 30 Triple-A teams and OKC's 79 runs allowed are second-fewest during the 21-game span...Last night marked the third straight game that OKC did not allow a home run. It was also the fourth time in the last five games and fifth time in the last seven games OKC did not allow a home run. OKC's 10 homers allowed in May are fewest in Triple-A this month. OKC has now limited opponents to one or no home runs in 22 of the last 23 games (11 HR total). OKC's 36 homers allowed overall this season are fewest in Triple-A...Overall this season, OKC's 4.09 ERA through 49 games leads the PCL, while the team's 224 runs are tied for fewest in the league. OKC's 395 hits are second-fewest in the PCL and the team's 194 walks are third-fewest. OKC's 457 strikeouts this season are second-most in the league.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius singled and drew a walk Friday night as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games and he also extended his on-base streak to 14 games. During the hitting streak, Lipcius is 14-for-32 (.438) with three doubles, three homers, four walks, six RBI, five runs scored and five multi-hit games. The hitting streak is his longest since also hitting safely in eight straight games with Triple-A Toledo Sept. 14-22, 2022. Lipcius last compiled a hitting streak longer than eight games during his first professional season in 2019 when he hit safely in a career-best 11 straight games July 8-21, 2019 with Single-A West Michigan...He has hit safely in 13 of the 14 games during his on-base streak, batting .400 (22x55) with six doubles, four homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored since May 8...In Tuesday's series opener against the Aces in his 42nd game of the season, Lipcius hit his 13th home run of the season to move into a tie for the PCL lead while also tying his career-high mark for homers set at three levels over 117 games last season. In 2023, Lipcius didn't hit his 13th home run until his 106th game of the season on Sept. 2 with the Detroit Tigers at the Chicago White Sox in what was also his second career Major League game...Lipcius leads all players in the Minors with 112 total bases while also ranking tied for first overall with 60 hits and tied for sixth with 24 extra-base hits...Among PCL leaders, he is tied for first with 13 homers, ranks second with a .626 SLG and 1.025 OPS, fourth with a .335 AVG, tied for fourth with 24 extra-base hits, tied for sixth with 35 runs scored and 37 RBI...Lipcius has recorded a team-best 20 multi-hit outings.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run Friday night, hitting OKC's first home run in the last three games. The home run was his third of the season and first since April 25 in Albuquerque. It was also his third game this season with two extra-base hits...Sweeney has now hit safely in four straight games (5x17), scoring five runs during the span...Last night was his 10th multi-hit game of the season and first since May 10 in Sugar Land as well as just his second in his last 21 games.

Back at the Brick: Oklahoma City is 14-8 at home and has now won five of the last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, seven of its last nine games in OKC and is 8-3 in the last 11 home games...OKC has 3.02 ERA at home this season and is holding opponents to a .228 batting average with eight home runs over 22 games. Over the last 10 home games they have allowed 28 runs while opponents have batted .193 (62x322) with 16 extra-base hits and one home run.

Close Calls: Including last night, 14 of OKC's first 22 home games this season have been decided by two runs or less and OKC is now 8-6 in those games, including 3-2 in the last five home games decided by two runs or less. Six of eight losses at home have been by one or two runs, as have 14 of the team's 21 losses overall...OKC's 29 games decided by one or two runs this year are most in the PCL...Last night was the 11th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat, and fourth last at-bat win by OKC. The team has also won twice in the last five games when trailing in the eighth inning.

Ebb and Flow: OKC scored four runs in last night's win for the team's lowest run total in a victory since a 4-1 win against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 5. Last night was the sixth time overall this season OKC scored four runs or less in a win...So far in May, OKC is 12-9. In the team's wins, OKC has scored at least five runs 10 times (92 total runs), but has been held to four runs or less in each of its nine losses (12 total runs) and has been held to two runs or less in eight of those losses...OKC has been held to five hits in each of the last two games after racking up 38 hits over the previous three games with at least 10 hits per game. Last night was also the ninth time in the last 12 games OKC was held to seven hits or less. OKC had been held to seven hits or less in seven straight games May 10-17 with 38 total hits over the seven games combined, batting a collective .174 (38x219). OKC then batted .352 (38x108) over the next three games May 18-21. Now during the last two games, OKC is 10-for-58 (.172)

Around the Horn: Chris Owings extended his hitting streak to five games Friday, going 1-for-2 with a triple, run scored, walk and hit by pitch. He is batting 7-for-17 (.412) during the five-game stretch...Reliever Michael Petersen earned his second win in his last three appearances, retiring all three Aces batters he faced in the ninth inning with a strikeout. He has not allowed a run in 17 of his 19 appearances this season, giving up a total of four runs (three earned) and nine hits over 18.1 innings with 25 strikeouts...OKC struck out 11 times last night and has tallied at least 10 strikeouts in nine of the last 10 games. Since May 14, the team's 117 strikeouts are most in Triple-A and fourth-most in the Minors...OKC has not committed an error in six of the last seven games, seven of the last nine games and 13 of the previous 17 games. The team's 30 errors this season are fewest in the PCL, while OKC's .983 fielding percentage tops the league...OKC's +67 run differential this season is best in the PCL and tied for the highest in Triple-A as well as tied for third-best overall in the Minors...OKC is 5-for-32 with RISP over the last three games after going 11-for-27 between Sunday and Tuesday's games.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.