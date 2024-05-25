Chihuahuas Down River Cats, 9-5

May 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in the first two innings Saturday night and held on to beat the Sacramento River Cats 9-5 at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row after dropping the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas left fielder Graham Pauley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. It was Pauley's third career multi-homer game and his second this season, with the other one coming on April 11 against the River Cats in Sacramento. It was the second time this series an El Paso batter had a two-homer game (Cal Mitchell on Wednesday).

Chihuahuas starter Adam Mazur struck out eight batters in six innings and earned his first Triple-A win. Mazur has struck out 15 batters and walked only two in his three Triple-A starts. The Chihuahuas are now 13-9 in games that they score first.

Team Records: Sacramento (29-21), El Paso (20-30)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-3, 6.37) vs. El Paso RHP Randy Vasquez (0-2, 8.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

