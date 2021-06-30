Toglia, Former Indians Named to All-Star Futures Game Roster

Spokane Indians first baseman Michael Toglia

(Spokane Indians) Spokane Indians first baseman Michael Toglia(Spokane Indians)

Spokane Indians first baseman Michael Toglia has been selected as a part of the National League roster of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game to be played on Sunday, July 11th. Former Indians players Willie MacIver and Cole Ragans also earned roster spots in the game.

Toglia and MacIver are two of three players representing the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 Futures Game, tying Colorado with the Seattle Mariners for the most players representing any organization. Outfielder Ryan Vilade of Triple-A Albuquerque will also play in the game.

Toglia is currently ranked the #3 prospect in the Rockies organization. This season with Spokane, the 2019 first round pick leads the High-A West in home runs amongst active players (10) and ranks third in RBI (33). His 30 walks lead all Spokane hitters.

MacIver recently cracked Colorado's Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com and comes in as the #30 prospect. The former Washington Husky served as the Indians catcher for most of this season prior to being promoted to Double-A Hartford. With Spokane, MacIver led the team with a .286 batting average, ten home runs, and 11 doubles. His 30 RBI ranked second on the team and sixth in the league.

Former Spokane Indians pitcher Cole Ragans (2017) will also play in the All-Star Futures Game on the American League roster. This season with High-A Hickory, the left-hander is 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA. The 2016 first round pick has 46 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched for the Crawdads.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be played on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

