Frogs' Bats Heat up Early, 15-10

EVERETT, Wash. - After falling behind in the top of the first, the Everett AquaSox (30-17) powered ahead of the Vancouver Canadians (26-23), defeating them 15-10.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Canadians started the game strong, leading off with two doubles and one home run, producing three runs in as many hits. Their lead was short-lived; the AquaSox quickly bounced back in the bottom of the inning, drawing two walks and two RBI singles from Vancouver's CJ Van Eyk in the first four batters.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Jack Larsen smoked a two-RBI double, putting the 'Sox ahead, 4-3. A fly ball to left field and force out drove in two more runs for the Frogs; Zach DeLoach drove in an additional run with an RBI-double in his second at-bat of the inning, extending the lead to 7-3. Austin Shenton hit his second RBI-single of the inning, giving the Frogs an 8-3 lead headed into the second inning.

Vancouver's Ryan Gold hit a solo home run to right field in the third inning, putting the score at 8-4. After Carter Bins drove in two more for the 'Sox, the Canadians chipped away at the Frogs' lead in the fourth, scoring four runs off a bases-loaded walk, a double and a sacrifice fly. The AquaSox tacked on their 11th run in the fifth with an RBI single; the Canadians scored with their own RBI single the next inning, putting the score at 11-9. A sacrifice fly, RBI double and wild pitch drove in four more runs for the Frogs in the seventh, putting them ahead 15-9.

Spencer Horwitz led off the top of the ninth with a home run to right-center field. RHP Ben Onyshko faced four more batters that inning, closing the game with a pop-out to solidify the Frogs 15-10 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, Larsen led the way, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. Bins went 3-for-4 with four RBIs while DeLoach finished the night with three hits and four runs scored. On the mound, RHP Juan Then started, pitching four complete innings with six strikeouts. Stephen Kolek was awarded the win, pitching three innings with one earned run and two strikeouts.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday, June 30. This homestand is packed with lots of fun promotions, including Throwback Thursday: Y2K Night, Funko Friday and our two-day Independence Day Celebration. Purchase tickets here. Can't make the game? Tune in with Pat Dillon.

