Bats Get Hot on Sweltering Night

June 30, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils (16-32) notched the 7-3 over the Spokane Indians in the opening matchup of the six-game road series on Tuesday night at Avista Stadium. The Dust Devils had 12 hits on an evening where the temperature at first pitch was 109 degrees.

Tri-City once again got a strong outing from Davis Daniel. The reigning High-A West Pitcher of the Week earned the win after giving up three runs, all off solo home runs, with 13 strikeouts in 7 innings of work. Gareth Morgan provided crucial insurances runs in the top of the ninth inning with a three-run blast, his first homer since joining the Dust Devils.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send left-hander Spokane to the mound. Spokane will counter with left-hander Nick Bush.

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

