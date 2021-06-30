Three Homers Not Enough in 7-3 Loss

SPOKANE, Wash. - Cade Harris launched two homers for Spokane on Tuesday, but it was not enough to beat Tri-City. The Dust Devils took the series opener, 7-3, behind a strong performance from starter Davis Daniel and a balanced offensive attack on Reopening With Pride Night presented by T-Mobile.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Cade Harris continued his power surge. After smacking a homer on Sunday against Hillsboro, he launched two more solo homers on Tuesday to power Spokane's offense. Three of his four home runs this season have come in the last two games.

Davis Daniel put a bow on his brilliant June. He finished the month going 3-0, giving up just four runs in 28 innings. On Tuesday, he struck out a career-high 13 hitters and walked none in seven frames. He leads the High-A West amongst qualified starters with a 2.31 ERA.

Niko Decolati's seventh inning homer cut the Dust Devils lead to a run. It was his second-straight game with a long ball and his seventh of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Outside of the home runs by Harris and Decolati, Spokane batters finished just 2-for-27 at the dish with 15 strikeouts. One of those hits came from Isaac Collins, who extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Carlos Herrera loves playing against Spokane. He entered Tuesday 15-for-40 (.375) against the Indians with hits in all 10 games against them. He added to that total with a 3-for-5 night including his sixth double off Spokane pitchers.

Spokane is 0-3 against Tri-City in series openers this year. However, the Indians have won eight of the other ten games against the Dust Devils.

KEY MOMENT

With two outs in the top of the ninth, leading 4-3, Gareth Morgan stepped to the plate with two men aboard. After striking out three times earlier in the game, Morgan launched one beyond the Pepsi Porch in right field to give the Dust Devils a 7-3 lead and some much needed breathing room. Coming into that inning, Indians' reliever PJ Poulin had given up just three earned runs all season. With one swing, that number doubled.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Eugene Emeralds handled the Hillsboro Hops 8-2 in their series opener.

The Everett AquaSox topped the Vancouver Canadians 15-10 in a high-scoring affair.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Tri-City continue their six-game series on Wednesday for Smokey Bear Night presented by Gerber Collision & Glass. Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and the Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes. First pitch for Saturday's game is at 7:05 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Get your tickets .

