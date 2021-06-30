Hops Fall to Emeralds 8-2 in Series Opener

The Hillsboro Hops fell to the Eugene Emeralds 8-2 in the series opener. With tonight's win, the Em's have now bested the Hops in their last eight contests. Eugene holds the best record in the High-A West League at 31-17.

Conor Grammes got the start for the Hops. The right hander has had an up and down season thus far but looked good in the first inning with two strikeouts. In the top of the second, the Emeralds got on the board first on an RBI single by Carter Aldrete. After recording the first two outs in the third, Grammes allowed a double to Ricardo Genoves . That would be all for his night, finishing after just 2.2 innings. Wesley Rodriguez took over and gave up an RBI single to Logan Wyatt before retiring the side.

Down 2-0, the Hops clawed back in their half of the third. Following up his big game Sunday Reece Hampton -- who homered and doubled coming off the bench Sunday afternoon -- led off with a walk and then stole (13) second base. Hillsboro got on the board when Cam Coursey doubled on a soft fly ball to left field. Jorge Barrosa tied it up 2-2 with a line-drive base hit to right field.

The Hops didn't fare well the rest of the game. The Em's took the lead in the top of the fifth and added another run in the seventh to go up 4-2. Hillsboro's bullpen continued to struggle, allowing four more runs in the eighth. Julio Frias couldn't find his command, drilling Sean Roby to start the inning and then back-to-back walks to load the bases. The last dagger was a two-run single by Ismael Munguia -- a third run came into score on the play after a throwing error by Hampton. The Hops failed to make any noise in the eighth and ninth, falling 8-2 to rival Emeralds.

Hillsboro (19-28) will face off against Eugene (31-17) again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on Rip City Radio AM with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

