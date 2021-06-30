Bates, Avila Combine to Curb Hops

HILLSBORO, OR - Felt just like we were back home. Fresh off going 10-2 during a twelve-game homestand, the Eugene Emeralds (31-17) downed the Hillsboro Hops (19-28) by a final of 8-2 on Tuesday night in the first game of a six-game road series in Hillsboro.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Nick Avila (4-5, 6.51 ERA): 6.0 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 4 K

Losing Pitcher: Wesley Rodriguez (1-1, 3.26 ERA): 2.1 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 1 BB | 0 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Hillsboro: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: The Emeralds plated a run in the game's second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead, striking first with a two-out single from Carter Aldrete that made it 1-0 in the second before adding another one inning later with a two-out single from Logan Wyatt that scored Ricardo Genovés.

That two-run advantage was quickly wiped out in the third, though, when Hillsboro plated a pair of runs behind a Cam Coursey RBI double to score Reece Hampton, followed by a Jorge Barrosa single in the ensuing at-bat that brough home Coursey and tied the game at 2-2.

Eugene restored their advantage in the fifth thanks to Will Wilson, Armani Smith, and a little good fortune. Wilson stroked a liner to center field with one out in the inning, a liner that left Hops center fielder Jorge Barrosa between a rock and a hard place: dive and hope to make the out, or let it fall and settle for a single. Barrosa seemed to choose both, sort of, half-heartedly sliding feet-first only to watch the ball rocket off the cement-like Ron Tonkin Field turf and jump over his head, trickling all the way to the wall to gift Wilson a stand-up triple.

One pitch later, the Emeralds were back in front when Smith stepped up and grounded a single to left field that scored Wilson and put the Emeralds up again, 3-2.

Smith came through on the first pitch of an at-bat again two innings later. After a ground-rule double by Wilson with two outs, Smith yet again offered at the first pitch he saw and yet again delivered, roping a ground-rule double to left-center field that scored Wilson and made it 4-2.

The Emeralds busted it open in the eighth with a four-run frame, and they needed only one hit to do so. Right-hander Julio Frias took the mound for the Hops to start the inning, but he ran into trouble right from the get-go when he hit the first batter he faced, Sean Roby, on the first pitch he fired. It would go from bad to worse thereafter for Frias who walked the next two batters to load the bases with no outs. Franklin Labour stepped up and worked a 3-1 count before tagging a liner to right field, but a good jump by Hops right fielder Reece Hampton allowed him to get there in time to record the out, albeit allowing a runner to tag and score from third to make it 5-2.

Brandon Martorano then entered to pitch hit for Carter Aldrete and he quickly drew a four-pitch walk, loading the bases once more. Ismael Munguia stepped up and was 0-for-4 with four flyouts to that point, but he came through in his fifth go-around at the plate with a single to right that scored two, and after a throwing error from Hampton on the same play saw the ball kick away from Hops catcher Andy Yerzy, Martorano was able to score standing up from third and push Eugene's lead up to six, 8-2.

Meanwhile, Eugene right-hander Nick Avila who put forth perhaps the most impressive 'relief' outing by an Emeralds arm this season, firing a scoreless final six frames to seal an 8-2 win for the Emeralds.

With the win, the Emeralds have now won eight straight over the Hops and improve to 10-3 against Hillsboro this season. Eugene also maintains its 0.5 game lead in the High-A West standings after the second place Everett AquaSox (30-17) also won on Tuesday evening.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Nick Avila - RHP: What a performance out of the 'pen for Avila. Serving as the first man in after Solomon Bates operated as the 'opener' on Tuesday, Avila faced the minimum in all six innings he pitched while inducing three double plays.

Solomon Bates - RHP: Eugene's 'opener' deserves a hearty amount of credit as well having made his first-ever professional start after fifty prior appearances out of the bullpen as a pro. Bates struck out the side in the first inning and tallied five total strikeouts over three innings of work.

Will Wilson - SS: Wilson finished the night a homer shy of the cycle and with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds and Hillsboro Hops face off again on Tuesday in a midday affair with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm PST in Hillsboro.

You can listen live to all the action with Alex Stimson on the call via 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

