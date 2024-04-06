Today's Game at Salt Lake Postponed

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Today's game between the Tacoma Rainers (5-2) and the Salt Lake Bees (2-5) at Smith's Ballpark has been postponed due to snow.

The two teams will make up today's game and wrap up the series with a doubleheader tomorrow. Game one will begin at 11:05 am PT with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven-inning contests.

After tomorrow's doubleheader, Tacoma will get Monday off and travel home to begin a series against the Reno Aces on Tuesday, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

