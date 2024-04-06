OKC Baseball Club Earn 4-3 win Against the Albuquerque Isotopes

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club rallied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on the way to a 4-3 win Saturday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (5-3) held a 1-0 lead through seven innings before the Isotopes (2-6) scored twice in the top of the eighth inning on an OKC error and another on a RBI single by Coco Montes. In the bottom of the frame, OKC answered with three runs. With the bases loaded, Trey Sweeney was hit by a pitch to tie the score, 2-2. A sacrifice fly by Kevin Padlo and RBI single by Hunter Feduccia later put OKC in front, 4-2. Albuquerque added a run in the top of the ninth inning and advanced the game-tying run to third base with one out, but OKC pitcher Ricky Vanasco struck out the next two batters to seal the win and record his second save of the season.

Of Note:

-Walker Buehler made a second appearance with Oklahoma City as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched 4.2 innings. He retired 14 of 16 batters overall after retiring the first nine Albuquerque batters to open the game. He allowed two hits and recorded six strikeouts, throwing 65 pitches, including 42 strikes. Buehler is recovering from Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in his right elbow that has kept him out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup since June 2022.

-Saturday was the fifth game of the season for OKC to be decided by one run and all eight of Oklahoma City's games to start the 2024 season have been decided by a total of 11 runs. Also, all eight games have been decided by margins of two runs or less.

-Three OKC players finished with multi-hit games with Drew Avans going 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs scored. Andy Pages went 2-for-5 with a run scored and Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 and scored a run...Hunter Feduccia led all players with two RBI.

-OKC left a season-high 15 runners on base after loading the bases in four different innings and for 10 plate appearances.

-Saturday's game started after a 35-minute delay due to rain.

Next Up: Oklahoma City's first home series of the season wraps up with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps for every Sunday home game throughout the 2024 season. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.