Aviators Host Salt Lake (April 9-14) & Tacoma (April 16-21) in Season-Long 12-Game Homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open a season-long 12-game homestand and host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The second home stand will consist of two, six-game series against the Bees from Tuesday-Sunday, April 9-14. The Aviators will then host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, from Tuesday-Sunday, April 16-21. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except the matinee contests on Sunday, April 14 and 21 at 12:05 p.m.

Two games during the 12-game homestand will be broadcast on The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125: Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 18.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road in Texas against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The series will conclude on Sunday, April 7.

The 2024 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, July 1 vs. Oklahoma City) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 41st season (42nd calendar season) in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, April 9: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, April 10: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, April 11: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 12: *Henley Hooded T-Shirt

Saturday, April 13: Dinosaurs from Ed's Dinosaurs Live

Tuesday, April 16: Jackie Robinson Day

Wednesday, April 17: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, April 18: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 19: *Finn The Bat Dog Jersey Night

Saturday, April 20: What If ? Night

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2024 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 2 dates, Las Vegas total is 15,151 for an average of 7,576 with one sellout. The season-high crowd was 9,742 (sellout) vs. Reno on opening night (March 29). The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,119,733. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over five seasons (2019, 2021-24) is 2,118,722 which includes 82 sellouts.

2023 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 74 dates, Las Vegas total was 506,047 (3rd in PCL) for an average of 6,838 with 17 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,268 (sellout) vs. Reno on September 22.

2024 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (April 21, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16, September 22) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (June 30, July 21, August 4, August 18, September 8) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

4Topps Corner: $55.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Salt Lake's roster features left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett. He resides in Las Vegas and graduated from Findlay Prep High School in 2011. He was selected by Cincinnati in the 22nd round of the '11 draft. Garrett has played in seven Major League seasons with Cincinnati (2017-21) and Kansas City (2022-23). He has appeared in 322 career games and has posted a 13-19 record and has struck out 376 batters in 325.1 innings pitched.

Garrett has appeared in two games for Salt Lake this season (1.1 IP/1 H/2 R/3 SO).

When drafted in 2011 by the Reds, he chose to concurrently pursue a college basketball career at St. John's University. He appeared in 55 games over two seasons (2011-13) and the contract with Cincinnati allowed him to play basketball. He then began his professional career in 2012 with rookie-level Arizona League Reds and transferred to Cal State Northridge in 2013.

Andy Hawkins is a member of the Bees coaching staff (assistant pitching). He was drafted in the first round (fifth overall) by San Diego in the 1978 draft. He is a member of the 1983 inaugural Triple-A Las Vegas Stars team of the PCL. He appeared in 14 games (four complete games) for the Stars and posted a 6-4 record and struck out 50 batters in 85.1 innings pitched.

He played 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with San Diego (1982-88), New York Yankees (1989-91) and Oakland (1991). He appeared in 280 career games (started 249) and posted an 84-91 record with a 4.22 ERA. He struck out 706 batters in 1,558.1 innings pitched. Hawkins was the winning pitcher (game two) in San Diego's lone World Series victory in franchise history against Detroit (1984). He also tossed an eight-inning no-hitter as a member of the Yankees in a 4-0 loss against the Chicago White Sox on July 1, 1990.

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for six seasons (2017-19, 2021-23). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Following the 12-game homestand, the Aviators will embark on their second road trip of the season to Northern California. Las Vegas will face the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 23-28.

Aviators on Radio in 2024: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 24th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 37th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and 7 seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2023, Langer completed his 12th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Is in his fifth season with the Aviators, and his fourth in the broadcast booth. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. In 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. He also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball, UNLV football and UNLV baseball games on SSSEN.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com and Bally Live.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

