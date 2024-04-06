El Paso Defeats Round Rock 7-2 to Take Series Lead

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (4-4) fell for the second consecutive night to the El Paso Chihuahuas (5-3) on Saturday by a final score of 7-2 at Southwest University Park. El Paso now leads the series three games to two with the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Round Rock reliever LHP Blake Taylor (0-1, 2.25) took home the loss after he gave up one run on one hit over 1.1 innings. El Paso reliever RHP Lake Bachar (1-0, 0.00) was credited with the victory. He pitched 2.2 shutout innings and allowed two hits with two walks.

Along the Train Tracks:

* Round Rock scored first for the third consecutive game, after SS Davis Wendzel drove in LF Elier Hernandez on back-to-back doubles in the top of the third. Later in the frame, RF Sandro Fabian hit a single to center field and scored Wendzel to make it 2-0. * El Paso answered in the bottom of the third. CF Bryce Johnson hit an RBI double which plated RF Tim Locastro and cut the lead to 2-1. * A bases loaded walk by Chihuahuas 3B Clay Dungan tied the game at two in the bottom of the fourth. * El Paso put up five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-2 lead. SS Mason McCoy had an RBI single to start the scoring. Locastro was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate one before Dungan cleared the bases with a double. The Chihuahuas bullpen posted zeroes the rest of the way to secure the 7-2 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter allowed two runs, and one earned run, on three hits with three walks. He struck out six over 3.1 innings and earned a no-decision in his first start of the season. * Express RF Sandro Fabian picked up two hits on Saturday, making it his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He has a hit in all six games he has played in this year.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso close out their series on Sunday with the sixth and final matchup of the week. The Express will send RHP Adrian Sampson (1-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound against RHP Randy Vasquez (0-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Chihuahuas. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. CT.

