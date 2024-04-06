Bees-Rainiers Postponed on Saturday

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Due to snow on the field today's Salt Lake Bees home game against the Tacoma Rainiers has been postponed and will now be played as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, April 7 beginning at 12:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings, with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Gates at Smith's Ballpark will open at 11:05 a.m. and tickets for Sunday, April 7 are good for admission to both games of the doubleheader.

All ticket holders will receive an email with information on how to exchange their rainout tickets. Rainout tickets are valid for select future games this season. Fans can visit slbees.com to see the postponement policy or text 801-325-BEES for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.