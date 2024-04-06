Space Cowboys Claim First Series Victory With 5-3 Win Over Las Vegas

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A trio of home runs and timely pitching helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-3) take down the Las Vegas Aviators (1-6) 5-3 on Saturday night at Constellation Field. With the victory, Sugar Land has secured their first series win of the season.

Sugar Land took the early lead in the second inning on a Trey Cabbage solo home run to left field, his first of the season. The next frame, Jesús Bastidas added on to the lead with a home run of his own, a solo shot just inside of the left-field foul pole, making it 2-0 Space Cowboys. In the fourth, Joey Loperfido hit one over the right-center field wall for his league-leading fifth jack of the season in seven games played, widening Sugar Land's lead to 3-0 after four innings.

In the top of the sixth, the Aviators cut their deficit to one on a couple of RBI groundouts from Max Muncy and Drew Lugbauer. However, the Space Cowboys got the lost runs back when Pedro León grounded out with the bases juiced, scoring Loperfido from third base. Luke Berryhill came up to the plate after the Aviators intentionally walked newcomer Cooper Hummel to face the Sugar Land catcher. He sent one over the Las Vegas shortstop's reach to score Cabbage, Berryhill's first hit of the season.

The Aviators got back another run in the seventh on a Jordan Díaz RBI single. However, LHP Bryan King (H,1) worked a 1-2-3 eighth and RHP Drew Strotman (S,1) stranded the bases loaded in the ninth to secure his first career save and lock down a 5-3 Sugar Land win.

RHP Rhett Kouba (W, 1-1) took the mound for the Space Cowboys and pitched a quality 5.0+ innings, allowing five hits, one run, one walk, and striking out one. Relievers LHP Parker Mushinski (H, 1) and RHP Cole McDonald (H, 1) each allowed a run apiece but kept the Space Cowboys in front.

Sugar Land finishes up the six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Houston Astros RHP Justin Verlander is set to make his rehab start opposite Las Vegas LHP Hogan Harris for a 2:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.