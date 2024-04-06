Aces Smash Three Homeruns En Route To Second Win Over River Cats

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Adrian Del Castillo's and Kyle Garlick's long shots were the centerpieces of an 11-hit, 12-run offensive assault for the Reno Aces (4-3), who took down the Sacramento River Cats (5-3) in a 12-5 victory on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Del Castillo smoked two no-doubt solo shots in Saturday's contest. The first came in the bottom of the second over the right field porch to give Reno their first run of the game. In the seventh, the lefty laced a 1-2 changeup from Juan Sanchez into right-center field for a 474-foot nuke. The 24-year-old finished the night going 2-for-3 with two RBI and four runs scored.

Garlick belted his PCL-leading fifth home run in the bottom of the sixth, a 2-run shot just clearing the scoreboard in left field off a Spencer Bivens slider. After another monstrous performance, the power-hitting 32-year-old now leads the PCL in HR (5) and RBI (5).

Aces Notables

* Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 4 R * Kyle Garlick: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R * Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB * Albert Almora Jr: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, riding a 6-game hitting streak since 2022

The Aces will finalize their six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday, April 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 P.T.

