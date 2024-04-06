Chihuahuas Win Over Round Rock, 7-2

April 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run fifth inning and beat the Round Rock Express 7-2 Saturday night. The Chihuahuas have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Tim Locastro reached base four times for El Paso, going 2-for-2 with a double and two hit by pitches. Locastro has been hit by a pitch four times in 13 plate appearances this season. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Clay Dungan went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBIs. Dungan has 15 RBIs in eight games this season.

Lake Bachar got the win after pitching his 11th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run, dating back to last season at Double-A San Antonio. El Paso reliever Matt Festa pitched a scoreless ninth inning, his 14th straight appearance without allowing an earned run, also dating back to last season while he was in the Seattle Mariners' organization. The Chihuahuas have trailed by multiple runs in three of their last four wins.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 2, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (04/06/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (4-4), El Paso (5-3)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (1-0, 3.60) vs. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (0-0, 6.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.