Today's Fireflies Reading Program Day Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, SC - Today's Reading Program Day game at Segra Park vs. the visiting Rome Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather. Based on forecasts for thunderstorms throughout the game, the Fireflies have postponed the game for safety concerns for the students.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Sunday, May 12 at 12:00 p.m.

"Based on the current forecast and the projected impact to the Midlands, we felt that making the call early was the right decision," said Fireflies Team President John Katz. "The safety of our fans is the most important thing we can protect."

Ticket for today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2019 regular season home game.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.