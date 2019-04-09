Vizcaino Impresses Early, Tourists Rally Late to Sweep RiverDogs in Tuesday Twin Bill

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Right-hander Alexander Vizcaino led the charge for a game two bounce back, fanning seven and scattering three hits in his season debut, before the Tourists rallied behind a six-run, sixth inning to hand the RiverDogs an 8-3 defeat and a sweep of a Tuesday evening doubleheader at McCormick Field. The Rockies affiliate opened the early evening twin bill with a 17-3 rout of Charleston in game one.

The 21-year-old Vizcaino swung the momentum back the RiverDogs (3-3) way in the early portion of second contest, putting on a strong showing after he was touched up for six runs over four innings in a lone start with the RiverDogs to end the 2018 season. The hard-throwing Dominican Republic native allowed a pair of runs (one earned) over 4 2/3 frames to keep a potent Asheville (4-2) lineup at bay.

The Tourists batted around in the sixth inning, tagging Aaron McGarity (0-1) for six runs on six hits, including a game-tying home run by designated hitter Willie MacIver to open the inning. Left fielder Daniel Montano plated the game winner on an opposite field single to right to put the Rockies affiliate in front for good.

In game one, the Tourists lineup showcased their depth, pounding out 13 hits and six home runs, including a pair of grand slams by left fielder Will Golsan and shortstop Tanner Vavra. The one-two duo in the lineup each drove in six runs apiece in a game that the Tourists led 12-0 after three. The Holy City's second baseman, Kyle Gray, clubbed his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to center to cut into the deficit in the fourth before Vavra's four-run fly put the game out of reach.

Yankees prospect Luis Medina (0-1) was shaken up for ten runs on 10 hits in two-plus innings of work to take the loss. Nick Bush (1-0) gathered the victory in relief. In a battle of highly touted, power arms, former fourth overall pick Riley Pint struck out three in a two-inning start for the Tourists.

Centerfielder Josh Stowers, the Yankees' No. 25 pre-season prospect, continued his impressive start to the season, going 3-for-5 with a pair of walks between the two games. The former Louisville Cardinal has now reached in 14 of 25 plate appearances as a Yankee farmhand after being acquired in the three-team trade that sent Sonny Gray to Cincinnati.

The RiverDogs will fight to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tourists in Wednesday night's finale at 7:05 from McCormick Field. The road trip closer can be tuned into on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area as well as online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app starting at 7. Charleston's Opening Night starter Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.50) will make his second start of the road trip, opposed by Asheville lefty and Colorado's No. 6 prospect Ryan Rolison (1-0, 0.00).

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long starting on Thursday, April 11 when they welcome the Greensboro Grasshoppers for their home opener, kicking off a weeklong homestand at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.

