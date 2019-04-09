Grand Slams Emphasize Double-Header Sweep

ASHEVILLE - Tuesday night at McCormick Field was an absolute offensive explosion for the Asheville Tourists. The home team belted seven Home Runs over two games and hit a pair of Grand Slams in the opener. Asheville beat the Charleston RiverDogs 17-3 in game one and 8-3 in game two.

Will Golsan began the night with a Home Run to lead off the first inning then added an RBI single in the second. After Terrin Vavra hit a two-run double in the second and Daniel Montano hit a two-run bomb in the third, Golsan clubbed a Grand Slam to put Asheville in front 10-0. Willie MacIver added a two-run Homer and the Tourists led 12-0 after three.

Not to be outdone, Vavra added a Grand Slam in the fourth inning to match Golsan's six RBI. Kyle Datres capped the scoring in game one with a solo shot over the right field wall in the sixth. Riley Pint made his 2019 debut by tossing two shutout innings in a no-decision. Mike Nikorak added a scoreless frame in relief.

Game two was much closer. Asheville trailed most of the way but managed to tie the game 2-2 with a Vavra RBI single in the fifth. Charleston mustered a run in the top of the sixth; however, in the bottom half Asheville's offense was at it again. The first four batters of the inning hit for the cycle; including another MacIver Home Run. Grant Lavigne's RBI double capped the six-run inning. PJ Poulin notched the win in game two.

Golsan finished the night with four hits, four runs scored, and six RBIs. Vavra had four hits and seven RBIs. MacIver had three hits over the two games; two homers and a triple. Hunter Stovall scored five times. The Tourists swept in style.

Asheville will go for a series sweep on Wednesday with the first pitched set for 7:05pm.

