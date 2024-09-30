Titan Get by Cats in OT Thriller

September 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Mathieu St-Onge scored two shorthanded goals, including the overtime winner, leading the Acadie-Bathurst Titan past the Wildcats 3-2 on opening night at the Avenir Centre before 6,200 fans.

Wildcats goals came on a penalty shot from Preston Lounsbury, his 1st of the season and Julius Sumpf with his 1st, also shorthanded, to tie the game early in the third period.

The Cats outshot the Titan 38-26. Titan netminder Josh Fleming earned the win and Third Star with 36 saves, Jacob Steinman made 23 stops for Moncton. The Titan improve to 3-0 while the Cats move to 2-1.

SUNDAY FUNDAY features Maritime Division rival Halifax Mooseheads at the Avenir Centre for a 3pm start.

The Wildcats visit the Titan next Friday at the KC Irving in their next road contest.

