Islanders Top Mooseheads 3-1 with Strong Powerplay and Stellar Goaltending

September 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders handed the Halifax Mooseheads their first loss of the season, securing a 3-1 win in a fast paced and physical game. Special teams and goaltending proved key, with F Matt Butler scoring twice and G Donald Hickey delivering a standout performance in net.

The game started with Halifax putting pressure on, but Charlottetown responded with a powerplay opportunity at 16:26 after a tripping penalty. The Isles took advantage, as #72 F Will Shields scored on a one-timer at 5:17, assisted by D Owen Conrad and F Anthony Flanagan making it 1-0. It was the first powerplay goal Halifax had given up all season.

Hickey was sharp early on, making key saves to preserve the lead. However, the Mooseheads equalized on their own powerplay with 10:07 left in the period courtesy of Shawn Carrier. Halifax outshot Charlottetown 7-3 halfway through the first but the Islanders pushed back late. Finishing strong and leading 10-8 in shots by the end of a 1-1 period.

Both teams came out hard in the 2nd period, with several blocked shots and lots of physical play. The Isles took a high-sticking penalty midway through the period but Hickey stood tall, making several crucial saves to keep the game tied.

Hickey was the star of the 2nd, diving across the crease and making highlight-reel stops. With 4:34 remaining, he made a massive save on a breakaway, preserving the 1-1 scoreline. The shots were 23-17 in favor of Halifax by the end of the period, but Charlottetown's goalie was the difference-maker.

Five minutes into the 3rd, Halifax was outshooting the Isles 27-19 but Charlottetown's resilience paid off. With 10 minutes to go, a high-sticking penalty against Danny Walters gave the Islanders another powerplay chance. A series of crisp passes led to a go-ahead goal from #13 F Matt Butler at 9:18, assisted by F Ross Campbell and F Alexis Michaud, making it 2-1.

Butler wasn't done, scoring a beautiful solo effort just minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1 with 5:57 left assisted by F Will Shields and D Marcus Kearsey. Despite some missed empty-net chances, the Isles held firm. Halifax pulled their goalie late, but Hickey continued his stellar play closing the game out with a 3-1 win for Charlottetown.

Key Stats:

-Shots: Halifax 33, Charlottetown 27

-Powerplay: Islanders 2/3, Mooseheads 1/3

-Three Stars:

1.Matt Butler - 2 goals

2.Donald Hickey - Outstanding goaltending

3.Will Shields - 1 goal, 1 assist

The Islanders' powerplay success and Hickey's fantastic performance secured a statement victory against the previously unbeaten Mooseheads, marking a significant win in their season.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.