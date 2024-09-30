Islanders Earn First Win with 2-0 Shutout over Titans

September 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders notched their first win of the season, defeating the previously unbeaten Acadie-Bathurst Titans 2-0. G Nicolas Ruccia secured his first shutout of the season.

The Isles opened strong, registering the first three shots and controlling the early tempo. Despite a powerplay opportunity and a couple of good looks, the period ended scoreless. Both teams posting five shots and playing a physical, tight game.

The deadlock broke when #34 Spencer Caines scored on a rush at 13:17, assisted by #11 Kyle Powers and #59 Zachary Plamondon. The Isles extended the lead on the powerplay with #47 Alexis Michaud's shot at 13:58, set up by #15 Ross Campbell and #55 Simon Hughes. Charlottetown dominated the second, leading 2-0 and outshooting the Titans 17-13.

The Titans outshot the Islanders early in the 3rd period, but Ruccia remained a brick wall, turning away several high-danger opportunities. A potential game-changing moment came when the Titans thought they had scored on the powerplay, only for the goal to be waved off due to an offside entry. Keeping the Islanders' 2-0 lead in tact.

Ruccia continued to stand tall, ensuring the shutout. The game ended with Acadie-Bathurst edging out the shot count 25-21, but the Islanders emerging with a crucial 2-0 victory.

Key Stats:

-Shots: Titans 25, Islanders 21

-Powerplay: Islanders 1/4, Titans 0/2

-Stars of the Game:

1.#71 G Nicolas Ruccia - Shutout performance

3.#55 F Simon Hughes - Key assist

This first win marks a significant step forward for Charlottetown as they build momentum heading into their home game tomorrow vs. the Halifax Mooseheads. They play at 2:00 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

