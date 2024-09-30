Moose Stop the Cats 4-1 in Sunday Matinee

September 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







First Star goaltender Mathis Rousseau made 39 saves and ex-Wildcat Shawn Carrier scored a shorthanded game-winning goal early in the second period, leading the undefeated Halifax Mooseheads past the Wildcats 4-1 before 4,500 fans at Avenir Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Carrier's shorthanded effort, his 2nd of the season, snapped a 1-1 tie. Etienne Morin notched his 1st of the season for Moncton, on a perfect setup from Preston Lounsbury and Yoan Loshing.

The Mooseheads improved to 4-0 with the win. The Wildcats record pulls even at 2-2 after 4 games.

LINEUP NOTES - Caleb Desnoyers is listed day-to-day with a minor injury. Gabe Smith returned to the Cats lineup Sunday after attending the Utah Hockey Club NHL camp.

THIS WEEK - The Cats tangle with the Titan Friday night at the KC Irving Centre in Bathurst at 7pm and play host to the Charlottetown Islanders Sunday at 3pm at the Avenir Centre in upcoming weekend games.

