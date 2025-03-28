Sumpf Clinches Game 1 for Cats with OT Winner

March 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats opened the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs Friday night with a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over the Quebec Remparts before 5,000 fans at the Avenir Centre.

Julius Sumpf rifled home the game winner at 1:38 of the extra frame, on a great setup from Caleb Desnoyers. Sumpf and Dylan Mackinnon scored first period goals to give Moncton a 2-1 lead after the opening period. Gabe Smith's goal at 16:10 of the third period forced the overtime.

The Cats outshot the Remparts 43-25 with Mathis Rousseau earning the win; the loss to Louis-Antoine Denault for Quebec. Remparts goals in to Antoine Dorion, Thomas Auger and Justin Cote.

THREE STARS:

#26 JULIUS SUMPF

#3 DYLAN MACKINNON

Xavier Lebel, QUE

Game two in the Best-of-Seven Series unfolds Saturday night at 7pm at Avenir Centre.

Catch all the action on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network - INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.